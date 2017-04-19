Former adviser to 3 governors pleads guilty to harassment

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – A former top adviser to three Pennsylvania governors who was accused of assaulting his wife has pleaded guilty to harassment, according to court documents.

A simple assault charge against former budget secretary Charles Zogby was dropped.

Fairview Township police said they were called to the couple’s home on Aug. 6 last year and found his wife crying, with blood on her face and hands.

His wife told officers that Zogby punched her in the face several times and choked her.

Zogby, 55, served as education secretary and policy director under Gov. Tom Ridge, education secretary under Gov. Mark Schweiker and budget secretary under Gov. Tom Corbett, all Republicans.

