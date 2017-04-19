Event educates about preps for end of life

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PinnacleHealth hosted an event Tuesday night aimed at helping people prepare for the end when the time is right.

On hand at Camp Curtin Memorial-Mitchell United Methodist Church were organ donors, recipients and their families.

Attendees took part in an activity about making difficult conversations about living and dying easier.

“It’s really about considering your preferences, your values, what type of care you’d want. But even more important, selecting an agent who you trust and would be able to speak on your behalf if you can’t speak for yourself,” Katherine Dawson with PinnacleHealth said.

PinnacleHealth officials say despite what may be an uncomfortable conversation, letting your wishes known now gives you assurance that your preferences will be respected and followed.

