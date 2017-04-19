Convicted heroin dealer found guilty on illegal gun charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man convicted in January on felony drug charges has been newly convicted of illegal gun possession.

David Lausell’s new conviction stems from a June 2016 investigation that led investigators to finding a Ruger .357 and Glock 9-mm pistols in the trunk of Lausell’s car.

Tuesday, a jury found David Lausell guilty of two felony counts of persons not to possess firearms.

Among the evidence Assistant District Attorney Maria Cusick presented in court was a Facebook post that Lausell made depicting himself with keys to the car and a caption, “I got to watch my back, I’m not just anybody.”

Cusick argued Lausell had the guns to protect his heroin operation.

Lausell’s January conviction was on felony drug-dealing counts regarding the seizure an estimated $174,000 in heroin.

He has a third set of charges remaining regarding felony counts of possessing firearms without a license.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth will order a sentence in the most recent trial.

