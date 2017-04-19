Closing arguments scheduled in trooper ambush trial

Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein, left, is led from the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. (AP Photo/David Kidwell, File)

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – Jurors are scheduled to hear closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of a survivalist who allegedly ambushed two troopers at a Pennsylvania State Police barracks.

Prosecutors presented more than 500 exhibits that helped tie Eric Frein (freen) to the deadly attack in Blooming Grove.

Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin is seeking the death penalty against Frein, who’s charged in the 2014 attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded a second trooper.

Frein spent 48 days on the loose before being captured in the Pocono Mountains.

The defense did not present any evidence or testimony at trial.

If jurors convict Frein of first-degree murder, they’ll consider either death or life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors say Frein ambushed the troopers in hopes of sparking a revolution.

