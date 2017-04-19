After fight with cancer, 4-year-old has Walt Disney World wish granted

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 4-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer was treated Tuesday evening to a special surprise.

Kimberly, who lives in Lancaster, is a big fan of Disney and wished for a visit to Walt Disney World to see all her favorite characters.

With help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Kimberly’s wish was revealed at Chuck E. Cheese’s.

Both Kimberly and her twin sister were underweight at birth and spent months in the NICU. She has spent most of her life going to the doctor, and during a routine visit her cancer was found.

Kimberly has lost some of her hearing from chemotherapy, but she’s now in remission.

Make-A-Wish says the trip will let her be a kid again.

“It kind of freezes time for these kids and families, so they don’t think about doctors, not think about the next appointment. They can just focus on what makes them happy,” Kim Nguyen said.

The family heads to Florida next Saturday.

