ABC27 to launch weekly political show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 will launch a weekly political talk show this weekend.

“This Week in Pennsylvania”, hosted by anchor and political reporter Dennis Owens, will air Sundays at 11 a.m. on ABC27 and on Nexstar stations in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, Altoona and Johnstown, Erie, and Hagerstown, Maryland.

Our inaugural guest is Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, the state’s fiscal watchdog. He has recently taken public stances on issues well beyond the traditional role of auditor general, including a call to legalize recreational marijuana and audit the legislative reserve accounts. He talks about that, the state budget deficit, and his political future.

We’ll also have our political analysts discuss the fallout of allegations against Lt. Gov. Mike Stack and his wife Tonya. Is Gov. Tom Wolf trying to force Stack off the ticket as he approaches next year’s re-election? That’s certainly the speculation in Harrisburg.

If you care about state politics and how events in Harrisburg affect your family, join us for “This Week in Pennsylvania.”

