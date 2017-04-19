11-year-old Hershey boy cooks on the Food Network

On April 11, 11-year-old Tanner Waxman of Hershey appeared on on the Food Network’s Chopped Junior show. He went through multiple auditions, live and taped videos and phone calls. Once selected, Tanner visited New York City and filmed the episode over the course of a week.
Tanner finished third on Chopped Junior and visited Good Day PA to talk about the experience and also to make a chicken and gnocchi soup.
Tanner noted that loves to cook entrees and can cook most anything while also showing his skills in flavor pairings and plating. Most of his learning came from accompanying his father on food photoshoots in the Midstate.
Tanner’s Chicken and Gnocchi Soup
Ingredients:
- onion
- carrots
- celery
- chicken
- gnocchi
- butter
- spinach
- whole milk
- chicken stock
- heavy cream
- salt/pepper/seasonings
- parmiggino
- soup pot