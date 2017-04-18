York police say punch led to 25-year-old man’s death

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 25-year-old York man has died after suffering a punch in the head Monday night at a city park, police said.

Kwamiere Durham, 18, of York, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the death of Oscar Cherry.

Police were called just before 8 p.m. Monday to Girard Park for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, officers found Cherry at a basketball court, bleeding from the head.

Police say Cherry was in an argument with a group of juveniles when Durham was called over. Durham then struck Cherry at least once to the head area, knocking him to the ground.

Cherry was transported to York Hospital where he was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear how the incident sparked.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call York police at 717-846-1234.

