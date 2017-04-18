York County prepares for more tire disposal

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – As the country gets ready to celebrate Earth Day this weekend, York county is launching a campaign to fight tire dumping into the summer.

The York County Solid Waste Authority has a free program to collect more unwanted car and truck tires. York county residents must pre-register with the Solid Waste Authority and get a special windshield placard they can use to deliver up to 10 tires to the York County Resource Recovery Center for proper disposal. Tires must be off the rim and not exceed 32 inches in diameter.

The new program is in addition to the normal tire disposal programs that country trash haulers run throughout the country when tires are included with weekly garbage pick-up.

Residents interested in the new program can sign-up by calling the authority at 717-845-1066 during weekday business hours beginning May 1. The recovery center will begin scheduling deliveries in mid-May and run them through mid-June.

