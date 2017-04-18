What could Lt. Gov. Mike Stack’s future look like after the inspector general’s investigation?

We discuss the potential political fallout for Lt. Gov. Mike Stack and the latest in the ongoing investigation into alleged abusive behavior toward state employees. We’re joined by veteran Capitol Reporter Brad Bumsted who has started a newspaper called The Caucus, which is notable because it’s a newspaper only with no online presence. He’ll also talk about how the news industry has changed in the past four decades. Finally, we’ll respond to viewer comments.

