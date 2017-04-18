Trooper gets jail time for assault, oppression

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former state trooper will serve jail time for kicking a handcuffed man in the head and lying on a criminal complaint.

Ryan S. Luckenbaugh, 38, of Mechanicsburg, was ordered to serve 9-22 months in Dauphin County Prison at his sentencing Tuesday in Dauphin County Court.

Luckenbaugh, a state trooper since 2006, was convicted in February of one count of simple assault and two counts of official oppression.

Prosecutors said Luckenbaugh and his partner, Michael Trotta, were in a police SUV in Harrisburg on May 16, 2015, when a skateboarder, Chris Siennick, gave the troopers a middle finger. The troopers then encountered Siennick at the intersection of Second and Locust streets and arrested him after a struggle.

The district attorney’s office said while Siennick was handcuffed and seated on the ground, Luckenbaugh kicked him in the head. Harrisburg police officers who responded to the incident intervened.

Luckenbaugh then filed a criminal complaint that stated Siennick throw something at the police SUV, spit on the vehicle, and was intoxicated.

Siennick spent two weeks in Dauphin County Prison before the district attorney’s office reviewed the police video, dropped all charges, and recommended state police investigate the troopers.

Siennick admitted making the obscene hand gesture to the officers. He told ABC27 News that Luckenbaugh and Trotta had called him a gay slur from their vehicle.

Trotta was not charged in the incident, but he was fired last year for undisclosed reasons.

