Spring Grove man dies in crash on Route 116

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening on Route 116 in Jackson Township.

John Romero, of Spring Grove, was driving a 2002 Ford Focus that left the roadway in a curve near Sprenkle Road. The Ford overturned and ejected Romero after it traveled up a small embankment and struck an outbuilding at around 6:30 p.m., Northern York County Regional police said.

Romero died at the scene.

Police said their investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-292-3647.

