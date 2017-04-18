Route 743 bridge in Hershey reopened to traffic

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A new bridge to carry Route 743 over Spring Creek has opened to traffic.

The bridge next to Hersheypark opened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, PennDOT said.

The old bridge built in 1921 was structurally deficient, so it was closed for demolition on Feb. 19.

PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said the project is not yet finished. He said construction crews will apply an epoxy overlay to the bridge deck once the weather is warmer, and that will require single-lane traffic restrictions for a few days.

That work will be announced in advance.

The section of Route 743 is known locally as Park Avenue.

