Red Cross helping those displaced by overnight fire

Lower Paxton Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Four town homes damaged in a late night fire in Dauphin County.

The fire started around 11:45 Monday night in the Locust Hollow development near Wyndham Court and Wyndham Way in Lower Paxton Township.

No one was hurt.

The State Police fire marshal was called to the scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The red cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...