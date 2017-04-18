Prosecutor rests case in fatal trooper ambush

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein, left, is led from the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. (AP Photo/David Kidwell, File)

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – The prosecution has rested its case against an anti-government survivalist charged with ambushing two troopers at a Pennsylvania state police barracks.

Eric Frein faces a potential death sentence if a jury convicts him in the 2014 attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson and critically wounded a second trooper. He led police on a 48-day manhunt before his capture in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Jurors saw autopsy photos Tuesday morning, as well as the bulletproof vest that Dickson was wearing when he was killed by a rifle bullet. A warning label inside the vest says it’s not intended to protect against rifle fire.

After the prosecution finished its case Tuesday morning, the defense called no witnesses and presented no evidence.

Closing arguments are set for Wednesday.

