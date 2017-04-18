Police seek help to ID body found along Susquehanna River

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man whose body was found along the Susquehanna River in York County.

Fairview Township police have released photographs of the clothing the man was wearing.

Fishermen on Saturday found the body halfway between the river and the railroad tracks near Marsh Run Road, south of the Turnpike overpass.

Investigators believe the man had been dead for some time, perhaps weeks or months. They said the body likely was in the river for a period of time when water levels were significantly higher and came from farther north than where he was ultimately discovered.

Authorities don’t know how the man died. An autopsy was performed Monday, but the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

York County Coroner Pam Gay has said DNA testing will be used to help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairview Township police at 717-901-5267 or the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...