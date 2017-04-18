Police: Lebanon man assaulted woman, endangered children

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man was arrested after police say he assaulted a woman who had confronted him about leaving three children home alone.

William Hernandez, 36, is charged with strangulation, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children.

Hernandez is accused of leaving the children, ages 9 months to 8 years, alone in a North Seventh Street apartment for an extended period of time on Friday.

The woman returned to the apartment and found the children alone, and the argument began when Hernandez returned, police said.

Hernandez is accused of choking the woman and throwing her to the floor, causing minor injury.

He was placed in the Lebanon County Correction Facility on $7,500 bail.

