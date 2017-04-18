Penn State Health: Deep Brain Stimulation

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, degenerative neurological disorder.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure to treat symptoms in patients with movement disorders, including essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease. DBS uses a device called a neurostimulator to deliver small electric signals to the areas of the brain that control movement. A typical candidate is one whose symptoms are worsening and require increased medication, either in terms of dose, frequency or the number of medications taken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...