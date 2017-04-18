Paxtang shooting victim won’t cooperate, police say

PAXTANG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say the victim of a weekend shooting incident isn’t cooperating with their investigation, so they’re asking the public for help.

The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Greenwood Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said two people were involved in an altercation and one of them was shot.

One of the suspects fled on foot and the injured suspect was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swatara police at 717-564-2550.

