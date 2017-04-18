Paxtang fire destroys 5 garages

PAXTANG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a fire that destroyed five garages late Monday.

Swatara Township police said three garages behind the 3500 block of Rutherford Street were engulfed in flames when officers were called to the area around 11:15 p.m.

Within minutes, police said the fire spread across Pear Street to two garages behind 3528 and 3532 Brisban Street.

Officers evacuated surrounding homes until the fire was under control. Some homes sustained exterior heat damage.

A responding police officer sustained a minor injury. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swatara police at 717-564-2550.

