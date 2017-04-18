Pa. panel moves bill to penalize illegal moving companies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Senate committee has advanced legislation that would levy heavy penalties against moving companies that aren’t registered to do business in Pennsylvania.

Sen. David Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks) said under his proposal, household goods movers would face a $5,000 fine if they’re not registered with the Public Utility Commission.

Moving vans and trucks used for illegal moves could be confiscated, and repeat offenders could face a $10,000 fine.

“In Pennsylvania, it is more advantageous to operate a household goods moving company illegally than it is to comply with the law,” Argall said in a statement. “These illegal companies often lack the necessary insurance coverage to protect damaged goods during a move, leaving the consumer on the hook.”

The legislation is headed to the full Senate for consideration.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...