Pa. inspector general files welfare fraud charges against 68 in January

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Office of Inspector General announced Tuesday that welfare fraud charges were filed against 68 people across the state during the month of January.

The charges will generate over $420,000 in restitution paid to the state.

“These cases range from a low of $1,040 in fraudulently obtained SNAP benefits to a high of $58,891.50 in fraudulently obtained SNAP and medical assistance benefits,” Inspector General Bruce R. Beemer said in a release. “The OIG is committed to pursuing welfare fraud in all its forms.”

In the Midstate, the Office of Inspector General noted nine cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance. The following people have been charged:

Mark A. Brooks, 51, of Chambersburg in Franklin County, for $1,307 in SNAP fraud.

Daina I. Alvarez-Troche, 33, of Lancaster in Lancaster County, for $1,579.89 in SNAP fraud.

Brittany A. Miller, 27, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $1,969 in SNAP fraud.

Joleesha N. McNiss-Heist, 23, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $2,197 in SNAP fraud.

Kimberly N. Ewing, 40, of New Providence in Lancaster County, for $3,133 in SNAP fraud.

Becky M. Geiger, 46, of Lemoyne in Cumberland County, for $5,095 in SNAP fraud.

Keyshly A. Caba, 22, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $6,455 in SNAP fraud.

Rosa L. Torres, 28, of Lancaster in Lancaster County, for $2,796 in SNAP fraud and $4,160.99 in medical assistance fraud.

Ivan A. Perez, 48, of Elizabethtown in Lancaster County, for $9,950 in SNAP benefits and $12,676.48 in medical assistance fraud.

Suspected fraud can be reported by calling the Welfare Fraud Tipline at 1-800-932-0582 or visit oig.pa.us.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...