Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor, police say

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested in Glen Rock on Tuesday evening for threatening to kill his neighbor, according to police.

The 57-year-old suspect, who was arrested on Main Street, was uncooperative with police, according to Sgt. Darryl Smuck of the Southern York County Regional Police Department.

Police say the victim’s daughters were home at the time threats were made.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time, however, police stated he would be identified once he was arraigned on charges of making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

