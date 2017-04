This weekend, thousands of families can come together to save money and also make some money.

The “Just Between Friends Children’s Consignment Event” run this week at the Lanco Fieldhouse, 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg.

Thursday, April 20th 9 a.m,: 8 p.m. -$3 admission (free tickets on website)

Friday, April 21st 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.- admission is free.

Saturday, April 22nd 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.- admission is free.

