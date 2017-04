On April 20, HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, is hosting their second annual Day of Giving. This special event will allow all of us an opportunity to invest in what HACC means to us, our communities and businesses. For thousands across Central PA, HACC is a source of pride and support.

Dr. John Sygielski (dressed as Hemingway Hawk) joined us with more details on the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...