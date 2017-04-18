Girl injured in pedestrian crash in Lititz

Published:

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Lititz police say a girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck by a car last night in the borough.

It happened just before 8:40 p.m. at a crosswalk on North Broad Street near Lititz Springs Park.

Police have identified the driver as 63-year-old Linford Moyer, of Lancaster. A citation for right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks has been filed against him.

The extent of the girl’s injuries are unknown.

