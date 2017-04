ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – People living, working and driving near Fort Indiantown Gap may notice a lot of smoke on Tuesday.

The military training facility will conduct a controlled burn of approximately 400 acres.

The burns are used to clear away underbrush and reduce the risk of fires caused by artillery practice and other exercises.

