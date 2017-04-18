Former West Manheim woman pleads guilty to child sexual abuse

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children while she lived in York County.

Holly Ann Greiner, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday in York County Court to two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, according to court records.

Greiner, formerly of West Manheim Township, will be sentenced July 24.

Her husband Robert is serving 67 years and three months to 134 years and six months in state prison.

He was sentenced in February following his November conviction on 11 counts including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and corruption of minors.

The couple was arrested in June 2015 after West Manheim police charged them with sex crimes against two children under the age of 13.

