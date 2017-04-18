‘Facebook Killer’ Steve Stephens kills himself after Pa. pursuit

ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) – “Facebook Killer” Steve Stephens has killed himself after a pursuit in Pennsylvania, state police said.

Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning in Erie County by troopers who attempted a traffic stop. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself, police said.

Police said more information will be released at it becomes available.

—

LIVE: Cleveland police hold news conference

—

Stephens, 37, was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the apparently random shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday. The victim, Robert Godwin Sr., was picking up aluminum cans after an Easter dinner with his family.

Stephens then posted a video of the killing to Facebook.

Authorities had been searching for him in multiple states. A $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...