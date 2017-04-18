Duncannon man charged in broad daylight shooting

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say a Duncannon man is behind bars on charges related to a shooting Sunday morning in Miller Township.

According to police, Matthew J. Eichelberger, 39, randomly appeared at a Pine Grove Road residence asking for a ‘Sherry.’

When Eichelberger and the homeowner got into an argument, police say Eichelberger went to his car and yelled, “I’ve got something for you.” He then pulled out a gun and fired one shot toward the residence.

Several neighbors also witnessed Eichelberger shoot at nearby residences.

Eichelberger was arrested at his home and charged with terroristic threats and possession of an instrument of crime. He was committed to Perry County Prison on $50,000 bail.

