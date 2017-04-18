Attendance improves after suspensions in Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of students were suspended last month in the Harrisburg School District, with hundreds more receiving warnings.

Principal Lisa Love took a hard line to keep kids from cutting class.

“We have had an overwhelming response of over 200 parents who have come out and become engaged and get more information on how they can better support their student,” district public relations coordinator Kirsten Keys said.

District administrators say nearly half the student body missed 35 classes or more in a nine week marking period.

Not everyone at Monday night’s school board meeting was in full support of Love’s response to the issue.

“I didn’t support the move on how they handled it as far as one day suspensions. They should have gave them in school suspension,” Sylvia Rigal said.

The district says there has been a significant decrease in class cutting ever since, and the numbers will be discussed at upcoming community meetings.

