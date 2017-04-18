AARP: Cleaning Up After Taxes

By Published:

With the tax-filing season behind us, we’re encouraging taxpayers to do a spring cleaning of their old financial documents and other records.

Safely shredding sensitive documents can help consumers prevent identity theft. National research shows someone’s identity is stolen every two seconds, and in Pennsylvania 14,030 identity theft complaints were filed in 2016 with the Federal Trade Commission.

Identity thieves routinely search through dumpsters and trash cans looking to find confidential information. AARP PA is looking to stop scams with an event that will allow consumers to dispose of this sensitive information in a safe and secure manner.”

Free Shredding Event:

Operation: Stop Scams

Free Community Shredder Event

Continental Paper Grading, 3350  Concord Road, York

April 22 from 10am-2pm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s