2 wanted for vending machine theft spree

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify two men suspected in a string of vending machine thefts all over the York area.

West Manchester Township police released surveillance photos of the men from Sunday. That’s when investigators say the pair hit the Dog Gone Clean Car Wash on Roosevelt Avenue.

The two were driving a white Nissan Sentra sedan with a sticker on the driver-side rear door window, police said.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call West Manheim Detective Sergeant Jeff Snell at 717-792-9514.

