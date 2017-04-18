1 injured in stabbing at Swatara Township hotel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township police are investigating a stabbing this morning at the Howard Johnson.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at the hotel located along Eisenhower Boulevard.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. A suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...