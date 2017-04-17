Winning Treasure Hunt lottery ticket sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Treasure Hunt lottery ticket sold in York County is one of two that will split a jackpot of $370,000 from Monday’s drawing.

The ticket was sold at Royal Farms at 933 Broad Street in Delta, the Pennsylvania lottery announced. The other winning ticket was sold at a Giant food store in Easton.

Both tickets matched all five numbers drawn – 6, 7, 12, 18 and 26 – to win $185,292 minus taxes.

The jackpot is a record for the Treasure Hunt game that debuted in 2007.

The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified.

