Weis Markets recently opened a new store in Enola that features a brand new store layout and unique features to elevate the shopping experience. As part of the new store offerings, Registered Dietitian Erin Long will be onsite as the in-store dietitian offering free nutrition consultations, educational store tours, cooking demos, tasting events, nutrition workshops and kids cooking events.

You can learn more in the video above or go online to weismarkets.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...