Val’s Kids: Michael

Michael is an 11 year old who is full of energy. He spent a fun day at Get Air in Harrisburg.

Michael loves sports. He is an Orioles fan. Michael does well in school. In fact, his teacher said she would love to have a roomful of students who are just like him. Micheal is proud of his accomplishments at school. He earned student of the much and had lunch with the principal. Michael would love a two parent family with some siblings and a dog. Michael has been in foster care for a while and it has been tough on him. “His brothers have been adopted his sister and brother have been adopted and his other sister is adopted. Micheal needs a male role model.” Joan Taormina, Michael’s caseworker said.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...