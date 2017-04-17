HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The trial continues this week for Eric Frein. Frein, 33, is accused of the fatal ambush on the State Police Blooming Grove Barracks in 2014.

The ambush killed Corporal Bryon Dickson and severely injured Trooper Alex Douglass. Douglass has had 18 surgeries and doctors expect he will undergo more.

Prosecutors have presented dozens of witnesses and at least 500 exhibits and pieces of physical evidence, but Douglass is the most anticipated witness. His testimony is expected this week.

Also this week, prosecutors will likely present computer evidence. It comes from a laptop computer investigators found in an abandoned airplane hanger where they believe Frein was hiding out in the 48 days following the shootings. On it, prosecutors say there is a letter Frein wrote to his parents talking about how he wanted to spark a revolution.

The defense will take over when the prosecution wraps later this week. Frein is not expected to testify, but his attorneys say he is playing an active role in his defense.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...