Tee Off Against Cancer Golf Tourney & Cornhole Competition!

By Published:

The Tee Off Against Cancer Family Day event is taking place Sunday, April 30th. Dan Snachez, President of the organization, was here to tell us more about the upcoming events. He also played a quick round with our abc27 staff.

“This tournament has benefited the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central PA since the tournaments inception in 2013 and is approaching $100,000 raised! We present a check for over $21,000 last year!” tells Dan.

Dan and Amy also faced off in a cornhole competition. There will be raffle prizes to bid on such as Corn Hole Sets provided by Epic Building Group, Free Wings for a Year at Moe’s, Wheelbarrows and Tools from Ames Tru Temper, Signed Coach Franklin Mini Helmets, etc.

Check out all the event has to offer or get involved online at their website.

