Suspect sought in church bell theft

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are attempting to identify a man suspected of stealing a hand bell from a church in Camp Hill.
The theft occurred sometime between March 30 and April 1 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on Chestnut Street.
The bell is described as a Schulmerich C3 handbell that’s gold in color and has a leather strap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Camp Hill Police Department at 717-737-1570.
