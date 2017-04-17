Survey looks to check pulse of Perry County economy

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) – Perry County officials have released a survey for current and former residents, to get an idea of how the county is perceived, and what they can do to improve their economy.

The survey was released on March 23. It’s one of three tools the Perry County Economic Development Authority is using to develop a strategic plan, along with conducting an economic assessment and a business retention and expansion survey.

More than 1,000 people have already responded to the survey.

The results so far show that 90% of those who live in Perry County have a positive view of the county. Only 16%, however, think those outside Perry County have a positive view of the area.

A majority of respondents also support entrepreneurship, compared to less than half who want to see national or regional chains come into the area.

The survey will be live through the end of April. The Perry County Economic Development Authority hope to have final results in early June.

“We’ve had great responses from our business community, from the farmers in the county,” Martha Roberts, Chair of the Perry County Economic Development Authority, said. “I think it’s a very united effort to take this opportunity to really see how we can benefit the county’s economy.”

The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PerryCountyEDSurvey. Paper copies are also available at libraries in Perry County and the Perry County Economic Development Authority office in New Bloomfield.

