Scam artist attacks Lebanon government website

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Scam artists are taking to their keyboards to attack local government websites.

A North Lebanon Township woman who took to the internet to pay her bill was surprised to find a letter in the mail threatening to cut off her water, due to an unpaid bill.

“She was like ‘oh no, I paid this bill!’” North Lebanon Township Administration assistant, Lori Books, said.

Six months ago, the township signed on with a new sewer billing company and added the option to pay sewer and water bills online. Scammers taking advantage, too.

Books said “They could deplete your account, they could charge your credit card payment up,” Books said. “It’s just really scary to think that they’ve attacked North Lebanon.”

Thieves created a web of lies.

“The fake website [starts with] doxo.com,” sewer billing clerk Barbra Bertin said.

The first clue it’s a fake — the township’s logo is wrong. Also, the real website has a green background and picture of the township.

“They go through a lot of work to duplicate or replicate a legitimate account,” Bertin said.

“Never Google a site when you’re going to pay a bill that’s using your personal information,” Books said. “Always go into the address bar and type the address directly in.”

Fortunately, in this situation, the bank got this woman her money back.

“It’s unfortunate that they decided to mirror our website, but we don’t want you to be a victim,” Books said.

North Lebanon Township wants residents all over the Midstate to stay vigilant when entering personal information online because scammers are in every municipality.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...