Riding Into Summer Mower Sweepstakes

Official Rules

Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WHTM (“Station” or “abc27”), 3235 Hoffman Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110 and R.E. Davidson & Son Inc., 120 Valley View Rd, Millerstown, PA 17062 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws . By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal .

Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within the WHTM viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of WHTM, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors WHTM’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family mambers or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a WHTM’s contest or sweepstakes only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

Entry. This Sweepstakes will begin on April 17, 2017 at 12:01 a.m. ET and end on May 14, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must visit https://www.abc27.com/contests and fill out an entry form. Entrants must include their name, mailing address, phone number, e-mail address and include your guess for the first day and hour after June 1, 2017 that the official outdoor temperature at the abc27 studios in Harrisburg will reach ninety degrees (90°) in order to enter. Entries will not be accepted via any other method .

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at http://www.abc27.com. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to www.abc27.com’s Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at www.abc27.com/privacy-policy. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on http://www.abc27.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant.

Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Selection, Notification and Verification

Beginning on June 1, 2017, abc27 meteorologists will determine the day and hour at which the outside temperature at abc27’s studio location first reaches ninety degrees (90°) using measurement devices at abc27’s studio and interpreting the data in accordance with accepted meteorological practices and in their professional discretion. The decisions of the abc27 meteorologists are final.

Once the abc27 meteorologists have determined that the official temperature has reached ninety degrees (90°) as described above, and subject to verification of eligibility, abc27 will determine the winner from the timely entries as follows:

abc27 will determine if any entrant correctly guessed the day and hour that temperature would reach ninety degrees (90°).

If one (1) entrant correctly guessed the day and hour, he or she will be declared the winner. If more than one (1) entrant correctly guessed the day and hour, the tie will be broken by a random drawing.

If no entrant correctly guessed the day and hour, the entrant with the closest guess will win. In event of a tie for the closest guess, the tie will be broken by a random drawing.

In the event that the temperature has not reached ninety degrees (90°) by September 1, 2017, abc27 will randomly select one (1) winner from all eligible entries. Subject to verification of eligibility, the person whose name is drawn will be declared the winner.

abc27 will contact the potential winner in accordance with the information supplied to abc27 on his or her entry form. Winner must respond to initial notification within five (5) business days and may be required to present valid photo identification and/or to sign an affidavit or declaration of eligibility, liability waiver, publicity release (where legal), tax forms and/or other legal documents and to provide such documents to abc27 in person at 3235 Hoffman Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110, on a non-holiday week day during normal business hours (9:00 a.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET), within ten (10) business days after initial notification and as a condition of receiving prize. abc27 in its sole discretion may allow for transmission of verification documents via fax or e-mail.

In the event that potential winner (a) cannot be contacted directly by, or does not respond to, abc27 within five (5) business days of initial attempted notification, (b) fails to satisfy any eligibility or verification requirement herein, (c) declines to accept the prize, or (d) is otherwise determined to be ineligible, abc27 in its discretion may disqualify that individual and an alternate winner will be selected in accordance with previously described method as soon as reasonably practicable after such disqualification. Any alternate winners are subject to all eligibility requirements and restrictions of these Official Rules.

abc27 may, in its sole discretion, post the verified winner’s name on the Station’s contest Page, and/or any of abc27’s websites, including http://www.abc27.com, and on or in any of abc27’s social media pages (i.e. Facebook) or channels, and broadcast it on any of abc27’s stations.

Prize(s). There will be one winner in this Sweepstakes. The winner will receive a Toro 42″ (107 cm) TimeCutter® SS4200 (74720). The approximate retail value of the prize(s) is $2,499. Entrants can win only once.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The winner must claim the prize in-person at the Station, located at 3235 Hoffman Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110, during regular business hours (Monday -Friday from 9:00 AM EST – 5:00 PM EST). Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed within 10 business days after initial notification or it/they will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another Sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Sweepstakes winners as a result of such delays or cancellations. Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station, Facebook and on www.abc27.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner.

Social Media . For contests or sweepstakes conducted or promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsors’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsors may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes- or prize-related activity.

Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on http://www.abc27.com. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to prosecute or seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Sweepstakes, please contact WHTM at 3235 Hoffman Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WHTM within sixty (60) days of the end of this Sweepstakes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Entries start on 4/14/17 & end on 5/14/17. Winner selected by 9/1/17. Open only to legal PA/MD res of abc27 viewing area. Guess day/hour that temp outside abc27 studios will reach 90 degrees & enter at abc27.com/contests by 5/14/17 at 11:59 pm ET. Limit 1 entry/person/day. Odds of winning dep on # of correct entries rec’d. GP (1): Toro 42″ (107 cm) TimeCutter® SS4200ARV: $2,499. Winner resp for all taxes/costs not stated above. Other restrs & elig lims apply. For full rules visit abc27.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsors: abc27 & R.E. Davidson & Son Inc

