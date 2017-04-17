Public invited to comment on proposed changes for Gettysburg park

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Park Service is inviting the public to share their thoughts on plans to make changes at a popular Gettysburg site.

The purpose of the plan is to provide solutions for overuse and overcrowding at Little Round Top.

Gettysburg National Military Park is currently looking at two options: one would be to take no action and the other would be to restore the landscape, add more parking, put in new trails, improve pedestrian safety and add new restrooms.

The planwas based on input from park staff, planning consultants, Licensed Battlefield Guides and the public.

