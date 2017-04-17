Proposal would allow bass fishing over spawn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is seeking public comment on a proposal to change a bass fishing regulation on the lower portions of the Susquehanna and Juniata rivers. The current regulation makes it unlawful to fish for bass during the spawning period between May and June.

“The regulation is in place to protect the females and the males that protect the nest from being pulled off the nest when anglers would catch them,” said John Arway, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC).

According to Arway, the change is being considered because the current regulation is very difficult to enforce.

“Our law enforcement group tried to enforce the law,” explains Arway. “But that was rejected by a couple of local district justices, so we haven’t been able to enforce the law. So as a result, we have to look at changing the regulation.”

In the first of three scheduled public meetings on the subject, several bass fishing guides described the Susquehanna River as a “world class” bass fishery, and commended PFBC on spearheading recovery efforts. Since at least 2005, both small mouth and large mouth bass populations were found to be declining, and in some cases, diseased. Many credit conservative catch & release regulations, including the ban on fishing over the spawn for improving the bass population and health.

Reaction to the proposed regulation change was mixed, as some guides argued there is no proof that fishing over the spawn in catch and release conditions adversely affects the fish. Others say prior to the ban, it was uncommon to find large bass in the river and its tributaries like the fish that are being seen today.

Upcoming meetings on the proposal will happen at the following locations:

April 18 – Columbia Crossing River Trails Center

Columbia River Park

41 Walnut Street

Columbia, PA 17512

April 19 – Susquehanna University

Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center

Benjamin Apple Meeting Rooms 2-5

514 University Avenue

Selinsgrove, PA 17870

Interested individuals may also submit comments online from March 11 through May 10.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...