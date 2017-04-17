Police seek West Shore quick change suspect

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional police are looking for a suspect in a quick change scam Friday afternoon in Lemoyne.

Authorities released a surveillance photo of a man they say purchased two gift cards at a Rite Aid store on Market Street.

Police say the suspect requested specific amounts on each card. The cashier became confused when the suspect did not count out enough money for the cards. The suspect then recounted the money but apparently left the store with half of the money in his pocket.

The shortage was not caught until later in the evening.

Anyone with information may call West Shore Regional police at 717-238-9676.

