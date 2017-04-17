Police officers injured in attack at Lancaster park

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police say a homeless man is facing charges after he assaulted a group of officers Sunday afternoon at Farnum Park.

Brian Sanchez-Padilla, 25, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of resisting arrest, one count of disorderly conduct, as well as violating an ordinance for camping in a city park.

Officers Codi Herr and Michael Deitz found Sanchez-Padilla around noon Sunday, sleeping at a campsite near the 200 block of Strawberry Street. They advised him that he was in violation of a city ordinance and needed to clean up and leave.

While being issued a citation, police say Sanchez-Padilla became belligerent and began using profane language in front of families and children who were also in the park. Sanchez-Padilla then crumbled his citation and threw it on the ground and became agitated, causing one family to move away from the area.

When officers attempted to take him into custody for disorderly conduct, Sanchez-Padilla resisted and punched Officer Deitz in the head. During a struggle, he then positioned himself over Officer Herr and banged her head several times onto the concrete surface. He also grabbed a pen off of the ground and stabbed Officer Deitz several times in the thigh, police said.

Additional officers had to be called to the scene to take Sanchez-Padilla into custody.

Both officers were transported to Lancaster General Hospital and treated for their injuries. Another officer who helped with the arrest was also taken to the hospital and was treated for a hand injury.

Sanchez-Padilla was also transported to the hospital, where he was checked for injuries and then transported to the Lancaster City Police station, where he is being held for arraignment.

Witnesses of Sunday’s incident are asked to call Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can be submitted at www.lancasterpolice.com, or sent via text to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...