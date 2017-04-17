Police: Man stole over $500 in Walmart merchandise

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for a man they say left a Walmart store without paying for over $500 worth of merchandise.

According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, the theft occurred on Wednesday at the Walmart at 2034 Lincoln Highway East.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s, according to police.

Anyone able to provide tips in the case should call Ofc. Ryan Heistand with the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.

