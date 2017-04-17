Police: Home intruder used hammer in attack

WEST FAIRVIEW, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’re looking for a home intruder who assaulted a man in his Cumberland County home.

Ryan M. Cassatt, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, and harassment following the incident early Saturday in the 1500 block of Third Street in West Fairview.

East Pennsboro police said they were called to the home around 1:45 a.m. The victim told them he was investigating noises he heard downstairs when he was struck on the side of the head with a small sledgehammer. After he was knocked to the floor, he said he was punched and struck several times and then placed in a choke hold until he nearly lost consciousness.

He said he was able to flee to a neighbor who called police.hit

Cassatt has a last known address in the 500 block of East Simpson Street in Mechanicsburg.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call East Pennsboro police at (717) 732-3633.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...