Pennsylvania traffic deaths in 2016 hit record low

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Traffic deaths in Pennsylvania last year were at the lowest total since the state began keeping records nearly 90 years ago.

Gov. Tom Wolf and PennDOT on Monday said car crashes killed 1,188 people. That’s seven less than the previous year.

Fatalities in run off the road crashes decreased from 580 in 2015 to 518. Hit fixed object fatalities also dropped from 459 in 2015 to 401 last year.

Deaths attributed to drinking-driver-related crashes declined to 263 from 306 in 2015.

Fatalities increased in some types of crashes. There were 279 fatalities that occurred at intersections, up from 251 in 2015. Pedestrian deaths resulting from crashes increased to 172, up from 153 in 2015.

